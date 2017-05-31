FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank AG $41 million for failing to ensure its systems would detect money laundering regulations and it said the lender agreed to increase its controls.

The lender has signed a cooperation agreement with China Development Bank in which both banks commit to fund projects worth up to $3 billion as part of China's Silk Road infrastructure initiative, Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Lufthansa Cargo had an "encouraging" start to the year and expects to make a profit in 2019, Chief Executive Peter Gerber told German daily Handelsblatt.

E.ON, UNIPER

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher

Uniper indicated unchanged

E.ON has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for a sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and trading business it spun off last year, two sources close to the matter said.

METRO

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The retailer reported a loss at its consumer electronics business on Wednesday as it invested heavily in IT, while its food business was helped by a stronger Russian rouble.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated unchanged

The aircraft engines manufacturer wants to expand research and development alliances, including with U.S. rival Pratt & Whitney, Chief Executive Reiner Winkler told Boersen Zeitung.

TALANX

Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said it issued its first-ever euro medium term note programme with a volume of 3 billion euros.

SMA SOLAR, MVV ENERGIE

SMA indicated 2.6 percent higher

MVV indicated 2.3 percent higher

SMA said it entered a strategic partnership with MVV in direct marketing of solar power.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Capital Markets Day due. First-half post-tax earnings were 25 million euros. The group published preliminary figures on May 10.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to approximately 15 million euros.

ROCKET INTERNET

Up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

First quarter net loss narrows to 86 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

AAREAL BANK - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZALANDO - no dividend proposed

GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

CEWE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - dividend 1.05 eur/shr

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.42 eur/shr

RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr

PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 eur/shr

WACKER NEUSON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - UBS raises to "buy" from "sell", lifts price target to 11.50 euros from 6.50 euros

CONTINENTAL - Exane BNP Paribas raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

SCHAEFFLER - Goldman Sachs starts with "buy", price target 18 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.35 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.

German jobless data for May due at 0800 GMT. Seen -15,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate unchanged at 5.8 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

