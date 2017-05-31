FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz "sees value" in having more
suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama, where it has a factory
in Tuscaloosa, the group said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it had fined Deutsche
Bank AG $41 million for failing to ensure its systems would
detect money laundering regulations and it said the lender
agreed to increase its controls.
The lender has signed a cooperation agreement with China
Development Bank in which both banks commit to fund
projects worth up to $3 billion as part of China's Silk Road
infrastructure initiative, Handelsblatt reported, citing a
spokesman.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Lufthansa Cargo had an "encouraging" start to the year and
expects to make a profit in 2019, Chief Executive Peter Gerber
told German daily Handelsblatt.
E.ON, UNIPER
E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher
Uniper indicated unchanged
E.ON has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for a
sale of the group's remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant
and trading business it spun off last year, two sources close to
the matter said.
METRO
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The retailer reported a loss at its consumer electronics
business on Wednesday as it invested heavily in IT, while its
food business was helped by a stronger Russian rouble.
MTU AERO ENGINES
Indicated unchanged
The aircraft engines manufacturer wants to expand research
and development alliances, including with U.S. rival Pratt &
Whitney, Chief Executive Reiner Winkler told Boersen Zeitung.
TALANX
Down 0.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it issued its first-ever euro medium term
note programme with a volume of 3 billion euros.
SMA SOLAR, MVV ENERGIE
SMA indicated 2.6 percent higher
MVV indicated 2.3 percent higher
SMA said it entered a strategic partnership with MVV in
direct marketing of solar power.
BERTRANDT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Capital Markets Day due. First-half post-tax earnings were
25 million euros. The group published preliminary figures on May
10.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
First-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to
approximately 15 million euros.
ROCKET INTERNET
Up 2.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade
First quarter net loss narrows to 86 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
AAREAL BANK - 2.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZALANDO - no dividend proposed
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ZOOPLUS - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK - dividend 1.05 eur/shr
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.42 eur/shr
RIB SOFTWARE - dividend 0.16 eur/shr
PORSCHE SE - dividend 1.01 eur/shr
WACKER NEUSON - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - UBS raises to "buy" from "sell",
lifts price target to 11.50 euros from 6.50 euros
CONTINENTAL - Exane BNP Paribas raises to
"neutral" from "underperform"
SCHAEFFLER - Goldman Sachs starts with "buy",
price target 18 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.35 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed
on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will
propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
German jobless data for May due at 0800 GMT. Seen -15,000
seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate unchanged at 5.8 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor)