BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0601 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT
President Donald Trump said he would announce on Thursday
his decision whether to keep the United States in a global pact
to fight climate change, as a source close to the matter said he
was preparing to pull out of the Paris accord.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
U.S. monthly car sales figures due.
Also, Volkswagen's troubled mass-market brand is pushing
upmarket again with a new flagship model a year after ceasing
the flopped Phaeton luxury saloon in a bid to lift margins and
revive its post-dieselgate image.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The industrial gases group's supervisory board is expected
to vote on its merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair.
Sources said on Wednesday that a crack has appeared in German
labour opposition to the deal, making it likely that the $73
billion deal will be approved.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Three of the group's five divisions, industrial solutions,
steel and the elevators unit, are having problems keeping up
with the competition, Rheinische Post reported, citing internal
company documents.
EVONIK
No indication available
The chemicals group is due to present a strategy update at
1730 GMT.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated unchanged
A takeover offer by Busch is due to expire at midnight.
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The group said late on Wednesday it was examining options
for the future of Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank, ranging
from cooperations to the sale of the bank.
RICKMERS
German shipping group Rickmers said it would file for
insolvency after bondholder HSH Nordbank rejected its
restructuring plan a day ahead of a last-ditch bondholders'
meeting.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FIELMANN - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
SALZGITTER - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
BECHTLE - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
FREENET - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
NEMETSCHEK - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr
dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
AAREAL BANK - dividend 2.00 eur/shr
GFT TECHNOLOGIES - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
CEWE - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DRILLISCH - Citigroup cuts to "sell" from
"neutral"
HHLA - HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold", raises
target price to 24 euros from 18 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 6.05 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit manufacturing PMI for May due at 0755 GMT.
Seen flat at 59.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
