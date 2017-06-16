BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GREECE
Euro zone governments threw Greece another 11th-hour credit
lifeline on Thursday worth $9.5 billion and sketched new detail
on possible debt relief as the IMF finally offered to help out
after two years of hesitation.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
A federal judge has rejected the sportswear company's effort
to block Skechers USA Inc from selling athletic sneakers
that it said copied its "Springblade" concept.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher
European car sales rose 7.7 percent in May from the same
month a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, returning to
growth after a dip in April and with nearly all auto
manufacturers recording sales increases.
Separately, California legislators on Thursday tightened
rules requiring Volkswagen to spend a portion of clean car
infrastructure funds in disadvantaged communities, passing a
bill as part of a budget package agreed with Governor Jerry
Brown.
Also, VW group sales for May due.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Chief Executive Tom Enders backed the group's A380
superjumbo despite lowered demand expectations, saying it was
"much too early" to predict an end to the programme.
INNOGY
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The market situation in Britain is increasingly difficult,
Innogy's finance chief Bernhard Guenther told Boersen-Zeitung in
an interview.
ZALANDO
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe's biggest online fashion company hosts media
presentations ahead of a June 20 capital markets day.
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
German financial watchdog Bafin is looking into purchases of
shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum by rival Busch, WirtschaftsWoche
reported, citing Bafin.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Davy Research raises to
"outperform", lifts target price to 105 euros
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - HSBC cuts to "hold" from
"buy"
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC cuts to "hold" from
"buy", cuts target price to 42.50 euros from 47.50 euros
HAMBORNER REIT - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy",
lowers target price to 11 euros from 12 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data due.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
