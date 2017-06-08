BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insurer is exploring a plan to buy the shares it does not already own in French trade credit insurer Euler Hermes Group, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying. It said the remaining stake had a market value of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

STADA

Indicated unchanged

Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German drugmaker Stada to 67.5 percent of the equity capital and extended the acceptance period until June 22.

ROCKET INTERNET

Seen 2.8 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Swedish investor Kinnevik said it sold its remaining 6.6 percent stake in German ecommerce company Rocket Internet for 20 euros per share in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The printing press maker said it expected EBITDA margins for its 2017/2018 fiscal year of between 7-7.5 percent and revenue at the prior year's level.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BRENNTAG - 1.05 euros/shr dividend proposed

UNIPER - 0.55 euros/shr dividend proposed

SCOUT24 - 0.30 euros/shr dividend proposed

VTG - 0.75 euros/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

JENOPTIK - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE AG

- Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", raises target price to 17.9 euros from 16.4 euros

- Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold" - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy"

E.ON - SocGen raises to "buy" from "hold"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Investec starts with "buy" rating; 98 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.21 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.4 pct m/m.

