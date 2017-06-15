BERLIN, June 15 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking, Bloomberg reports, adding that its newly-created global capital markets division to be headed by Alexander Von Zur Muehlen, Mark Fedorcik.

MERCK KGAA

The drugmaker said Australian authorities have granted it patent rights over the use of CRISPR genome-editing technology.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.

STROEER

The out-of-home advertising group confirmed 2017 financial targets and said its general meeting agreed a dividend increase.

SHW

Austrian industrial firm Pierer Industrie AG has issued a takeover offer to SHW shareholders.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Andreas Cremer.)