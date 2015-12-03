FRANKFURT Dec 3 German plastics maker Covestro will be added to the MDAX index of German mid-cap shares, having gained more than 30 percent in market value since its spin-off from drugs and chemicals firm Bayer in October.

Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday that Covestro's stock would replace Volkswagen's truck maker MAN, which is dropping out of the MDAX as it delists from the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Outdoor advertising group Stroeer will replace cable company Kabel Deutschland on the index, it said.

The changes take effect on Dec. 21. The next regular index review will be held on March 3. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)