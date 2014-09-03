FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Real estate firm Deutsche
Annington and forklift truck maker Kion will
be added to Germany's mid-cap index MDAX following
their flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange last year.
Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on
Wednesday the two stocks would replace Rational, a
maker of appliances for commercial kitchens, and carbon fibre
specialist SGL Carbon, which will move to the SDAX
small-cap index.
Shares in Deutsche Annington have gained about 41 percent
since their stock market debut in July 2013, outperforming a 16
percent increase by the MDAX thanks to investor interest in
Germany's property market amid low investment yields in other
asset classes such as government debt.
The value of shares in Kion, the world's second-biggest
maker of fork lift trucks after Toyota, has increased by 28
percent since its initial public offering (IPO) in June 2013.
The composition of the DAX index of Germany's 30 biggest
companies will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said on
Wednesday.
Some analysts had said ProSiebenSat.1 could
replace potash miner K+S on the DAX index, which
would have made it Germany's first media group ever to join the
blue-chip index.
Automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus and
roofing company Braas Monier, which floated in May and
June of this year, respectively, will join the SDAX, replacing
wine seller Hawesko and plastics firm Balda.
Software group RIB Software will replace PSI
on the technology index.
The index changes will become effective on Sept. 22. The
next regular index review will be held on Dec. 3.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)