FRANKFURT, June 3 Europe's largest dedicated
online fashion retailer Zalando will be added to
Germany's mid-cap index MDAX, following their flotation
on the Frankfurt stock exchange last year.
Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on
Wednesday the stock would replace shares by automotive supplier
Bertrandt, which will move to the SDAX
small-cap index.
Shares in Zalando have gained about 41 percent since their
stock market debut in October, outperforming a 29 percent
increase by the MDAX as it rode the coattails of e-commerce
flotations like China's Alibaba.
The composition of the DAX index of Germany's 30 biggest
companies will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said on
Wednesday.
The shares of Tele Columbus AG, Koenig & Bauer AG
and ADLER Real Estate AG will be included in
the SDAX small-cap index, Deutsche Boerse said. The shares of
Surteco SE, Delticom AG and BAUER AG
will be deleted from the index.
In the exchange operator's TecDAX, the share of ADVA Optical
Networking SE will be included and will replace the
share of BB Biotech AG.
Deutsche Boerse said that as a result of the acquisition by
ADLER Real Estate, the Westgrund AG current share
class in SDAX will be replaced with the tendered share class of
Westgrund AG.
The index changes will become effective on June 22, except
for unscheduled index changes which will become effective in
June 8. The next regular index review will be held on September
3, the company said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)