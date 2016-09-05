Australia shares dip as financials extend losses
May 19 Australian shares softened on Friday, as the financial sector sagged on concerns over the effects of a tax on banks and potential slowdown in the housing market.
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German maker of household products Leifheit AG is to climb into the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, trading places with Comdirect Bank, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Monday.
Shares of S+T AG will be included in the TecDAX index and will replace the shares of SUESS MicroTec AG .
The constituents of the blue chip DAX index and the midcap index MDAX will remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said.
The changes will come into effect on Sept. 19. The next regular index review will be held on Dec. 5. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)
TOKYO, May 19 U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital LP plans to bid around 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's chip business, people with knowledge of the matter said.