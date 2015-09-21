BERLIN, Sept 21 Shareholders in companies that
are delisted from the stock market will be entitled to cash
compensation, according to new rules being drafted by German
lawmakers, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
An earlier German court ruling made it easier for companies
to delist from the stock market, with little obligation to
compensate shareholders.
Under the new rules being discussed by lawmakers in
Germany's governing coalition, companies would be obliged to pay
compensation to investors in the event of a delisting.
This scraps an earlier proposal that would have exempted
shareholders in companies that were the subject of takeover
offers. This plan was criticised by small investors who said it
would have forced them to accept takeover bids.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by John O'Donnell;
editing by Noah Barkin)