FRANKFURT, June 4 German car parts supplier Schaeffler AG is seen climbing into the country's mid cap index MDAX, trading places with ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf , stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Friday evening.

The changes will come into effect on June 20, the operator said.

The composition of the Dax and TecDax remain unchanged, Deutsche Boerse said.

Deutsche Boerse reevaluates its indices twice a year, with its MDAX ranking the 50 biggest companies, excluding the technology sector, right below the country's blue chip Dax , based on order book volume and market capitalization. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Sandra Maler)