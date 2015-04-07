FRANKFURT, April 7 Storm Niklas, which hit
Germany and other parts of Europe last week, is expected to cost
insurers 1.0-1.9 billion euros ($1.1-2.1 billion), catastrophe
modelling firm AIR said on Tuesday.
The agency said the majority of damage to houses and
commercial properties as well as cars occurred in Germany, while
countries such as Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France
and Ireland were also affected.
At least four people were killed on March 31 when
hurricane-force winds lashed northern Europe in one of the most
severe storms in years, forcing flights to be cancelled and
disrupting road, train and marine traffic.
European insurers benefited for much of last year from a
drop in storm damage.
In 2012, insurers had paid about $30 billion in claims after
Hurricane Sandy battered the United States, while floods in
central Europe in 2013 cost them about $3 billion.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)