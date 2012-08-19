FRANKFURT Aug 19 German airline Lufthansa
and airport operator Fraport are suing
German trade union GdF over a series of strikes by airfield
workers at Frankfurt airport in February, the companies said on
Sunday.
The strikes by apron staff, who guide planes in and out of
parking positions at the airport, resulted in the cancellation
of around 1,800 flights, costing Lufthansa tens of millions of
euros in lost revenue and leading Fraport to cut its guidance
for passenger number growth.
The two companies said they had filed a complaint with a
court in Frankfurt last week, but declined to give the amount of
damages being demanded.
German magazine Spiegel, which said the German air traffic
controllers' authority DFS and airlines Air Berlin and
Condor had also filed complaints, said the total amount
being demanded in compensation was 10 million euros ($12.3
million).
Condor, DFS and Air Berlin were not immediately available
for comment.
The legal action comes after Lufthansa, Air Berlin and
Ryanair failed last week in a bid to claim 3.3 million
euros from the GdF, which mostly represents air traffic control
staff, over threatened strikes by tower staff last summer.