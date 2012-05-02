BERLIN May 2 Hundreds of workers at German
carmaker Daimler went on strike on Wednesday,
engineering trade union IG Metall said, after wage talks
affecting 70,000 employees in the state of North
Rhine-Westphalia stalled last week.
Daimler's Sprinter plant in Duesseldorf was hit by the walk
out during the early morning shift as 800 workers downed tools,
starting a wave of warning strikes planned for Germany's
industrial heartland, IG Metall said.
"Our patience is at an end, we want a 6.5 percent wage
increase," Oliver Burkhard, a regional union leader, said in a
statement.
"If employers don't get moving, then today's warning strikes
will be just the beginning. We're ready for a fight," he said.
Years of wage restraint have boosted Germany's
competitiveness and helped to cut its unemployment rate to a
two-decade low.
Wage rises in many other euro zone countries have been
steeper than in Germany in recent years, fuelling the economic
divergence which has underpinned the debt crisis in the single
currency area.
The wages of around 9 million workers are up for negotiation
this year in Europe's largest economy, and deals agreed so far
have outstripped inflation.
The powerful IG Metall, one of Germany's largest trade
unions, is asking for a 6.5 percent wage increase this year for
its 3.6 million members nationwide.
The trade union rejected an offer of 3 percent over 14
months last week from employers in the engineering sector,
describing it as a farce.
Further walkouts affecting more than 100 companies are
planned for Thursday, the union said.
German public sector union Verdi clinched a wage increase of
6.3 percent over 24 months for two million workers earlier this
month in the third round of negotiations, ending a series of
warning strikes that had disrupted transport and services.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Gareth Jones)