FRANKFURT, March 23 German services trade union
Verdi said it would extend strike calls in support of higher
public sector pay to staff at Frankfurt airport next Thursday,
adding to a list of actions likely to hamper German air traffic.
"It is safe to assume that there will be considerable delays
that day," the union said in a statement.
German trade unions have staged strikes in public transport
and services this month after a first round of public sector pay
talks failed to produce any signs of a deal.
Verdi said that it would increase the pressure on public
employers after the second round of talks left the two sides
still far apart.
A spokesman for Frankfurt airport operator Fraport
said that the company called on the union not let the dispute
affect airline passengers.
A strike by private-sector security staff at Frankfurt
airport last month caused dozens of flight cancellations and
delayed thousands of passengers, bringing chaos to Europe's
third largest hub.
In addition, German airline Lufthansa is facing
more strikes after pilots voted on Friday to back their demands
for better pay and working conditions with industrial action.
The pilots' union has not set a date yet for the strike but
did not plan, for now, to call it over the Easter holidays.
Pilots last took strike action in 2010, causing the
cancellation of hundreds of flights in a row over shifting
contracts to different units within the Lufthansa group with
lower pay.
