BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 27 Airline passengers
travelling through Germany are set for a day of disruption after
public sector workers at airports started strikes in a bid to
push for higher wages.
Lufthansa, Germany's largest carrier, said it was
cancelling almost 900 flights at airports including Frankfurt
and Munich, equivalent to around 60 percent of its usual daily
traffic.
The strike by workers, including ground services, security
checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely
impede operations at German airports and airport operator
Fraport has warned it could take a day or two for
services to return to normal.
Staff in Munich are holding an all-day strike on Wednesday,
while in Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport, the strike is due
to end at 1300 GMT. Munich airport said around 700 of a
scheduled 1,100 takeoffs and landings had been cancelled.
Union Verdi represents a wide range of public sector workers
across Germany, or 2.41 million people in total. Similar strikes
have taken place this week at street cleaning services, schools
and swimming pools.
The strikes, classed as "warnings" by the union, have drawn
condemnation from aviation associations, especially as pay talks
are already due to resume on Thursday.
Verdi chief Frank Bsirske defended the move in an interview
with daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, saying the strike was to speed
up wage negotiations.
"I hope that this signal will be understood and that an
agreement will be reached in the third round (of talks) on
Thursday and Friday," he said.
Verdi is asking for a 6 percent pay rise for its members. It
rejected an offer of a 3 percent pay rise over 2 years in
mid-April.
