FRANKFURT, April 29 Thousands of workers in the German metals and electrical industries staged walkouts across the country on Friday after labour union IG Metall rejected a wage offer for 3.8 million employees.

IG Metall union turned down an offer from employers for a wage rise of 2.1 percent, saying it fell too far short of its demand for a 5 percent increase.

"The 2.1 percent over 24 months still keep workers on a restricted diet in favour of profits. Economic growth is ignored," said Knut Giesler, a regional leader at IG Metall in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

IG Metall union said on Thursday that warning strikes would continue into the coming week, adding that it would start 24-hour strikes if no agreement was reached by the Pentecost holiday in mid-May.

Around 4,000 workers at companies including industrial group Thyssenkrupp and carmaker Daimler took part in industrial action in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday, the union said.

In the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the home of car brands Porsche and Mercedes, IG Metall expected more than 40,000 workers from over 150 companies to join walkouts. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Ed Osmond)