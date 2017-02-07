BERLIN Feb 7 Ground staff at Berlin's two
commercial airports will go on strike on Wednesday in a dispute
over pay, Germany's biggest white collar union said on Tuesday.
The walkout by staff at Tegel and Schoenefeld airports will
last from 0500 local time (0400 GMT) to around 1100, trade union
Verdi said.
A spokesman for the airports said he expected severe
disruption.
Verdi said wage negotiations with employers had yet to yield
results. It is demanding a pay rise for staff who load and
unload airplanes, marshal them or work on check-in desks to
around 12 euros ($12.82) per hour from around 11 euros.
($1 = 0.9357 euros)
