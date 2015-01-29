* Thousands of engineering workers walk out
* Move comes amid wage dispute
* Further strikes planned
* Security staff at two airports also on strike
(Adds total number of strikers, IG Metall quote)
By Sabine Ehrhardt and Matthias Inverardi
BERLIN, Jan 29 Tens of thousands of German
engineering workers on night and early shifts across the country
walked out over a wage dispute on Thursday, Germany's biggest
trade union, IG Metall, said.
The companies affected included carmakers BMW and
Daimler, as well as automotive supplier Schaeffler
IPO-SHF.F.
The union, which represents 3.7 million workers, has
rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent pay increase
for 2015 from March 1. It wants a 5.5 percent rise for all of
2015, saying this is justified by solid growth in Europe's
biggest economy.
Around 70,000 workers in nearly 300 companies participated
in the strike, the union said, adding that Baden-Wuerttemberg in
the south and North Rhine-Westphalia in the west were the most
affected states.
Further warning stoppages are expected during the coming
weeks. "The next days are going to be hot," the IG Metall branch
of Baden-Wuerttemberg said in a statement.
Wage negotiations between employers and the union are due to
continue on Feb. 6 in North Rhine-Westphalia and on Feb. 11 in
Baden-Wuerttemberg. Usually the first region to strike a deal
sets a precedent for the whole country.
Separately, security staff went on strike at two of
Germany's smaller airports, Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn,
causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights, after the Verdi
trade union called walkouts following three fruitless rounds of
pay talks.
Duesseldorf airport said 205 takeoffs and landings had been
cancelled, out of total planned aircraft movements of 530.
At Cologne/Bonn airport, 40 flights were cancelled out of a
planned 190 take-offs and departures. The airports advised
passengers to prepare for delays and to avoid bringing hand
luggage to speed up security checks.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Michelle
Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown and Kevin
Liffey)