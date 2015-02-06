MUELLHEIM Feb 6 Germany's biggest trade union, IG Metall, has suspended warning strikes in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state's engineering sector because wage talks have made progress, a union official said on Friday.

Kurt Giesler, head of the NRW branch of IG Metall, said the strikes would be suspended until Feb. 18, when the union's bargaining committee would decide how to proceed.

The warning strikes, which began on Jan. 29, have affected companies including carmakers BMW and Daimler and automotive supplier Schaeffler IPO-SHF.F.

"We want to suspend the warning stoppages in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) until Feb. 18," he said.

IG Metall, which represents 3.7 million workers, has rejected an offer from employers for a 2.2 percent pay raise for 2015 from March 1. It wants a 5.5 percent pay increase for 2015, saying this is justified by solid growth in Europe's biggest economy.