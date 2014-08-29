(Fixes grammatical error in first paragraph)
BERLIN Aug 29 Pilots at Lufthansa's
Germanwings started a six-hour strike on Friday, disrupting the
travel plans of thousands of people returning from summer
holidays, applying pressure on Lufthansa management in their
dispute over a pension scheme.
Low-cost carrier Germanwings, which mostly operates
short-haul flights from airports outside of Lufthansa's main
Frankfurt and Munich hubs, said it was cancelling 116 flights,
affecting 15,000 passengers.
The cancellations are equivalent to 70 percent of its
scheduled flights for the strike period, which runs from 0400
GMT until 1000 GMT.
On a regular day, Lufthansa operates about 1,800 flights
from airports such as Cologne-Bonn, Duesseldorf, Berlin and
Stuttgart.
A spokesman for Germanwings said the situation at
Cologne-Bonn airport was quiet on Friday morning, with many
passengers having rebooked or cancelled flights.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit wants Lufthansa to
maintain an early retirement scheme that allows pilots to retire
at 55 and still receive 60 percent of their pay until state
pension payments kick in.
It says that the company should keep the scheme for young
pilots just starting at Lufthansa. The airline, meanwhile,
argues that there is no need for the scheme, given rising life
expectancy and a court ruling that pilots can now work until the
age of 65.
A three-day nationwide strike by Lufthansa pilots in April
over the same issue effectively grounded the airline and wiped
60 million euros ($79.04 million) off its first-half profit.
Meanwhile, the biggest pilots' union at Air France
on Thursday also called for a strike from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22,
saying that it wanted its voice to be heard as the airline
prepares a new strategic plan to be launched on Sept 11.
($1 = 0.7591 euro)
