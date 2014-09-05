BERLIN, Sept 5 Lufthansa was counting
the cost of a second pilots' strike in a week on Friday, which
forced the German airline to cancel about 200 flights from
Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest hub.
The airline said the latest strike affected 25,000
passengers and would wipe millions of euros off profits. To
cater for stranded guests, the airline has booked 2,200 hotel
rooms and has readied 500 camp beds at the airport for transit
passengers travelling without European visas.
The strike, which runs from 1500-2100 GMT on Friday and
affects short-haul traffic from Frankfurt only, is the third
this year organised by labour union Vereinigung Cockpit, which
represents around 5,400 pilots at the German airlines.
Lufthansa's pilots are pressing for an early retirement
scheme to be maintained for new pilots starting at the airline,
Europe's largest in terms of revenue.
Management is under pressure to reduce costs to better
compete with low-cost rivals and fast-growing airlines from the
Middle East, although it says talks to change the early
retirement scheme are not part of its SCORE restructuring plan.
The negotiations with the pilots have become more urgent
after Lufthansa cut its profit targets for the next two years in
June. It is now aiming for an operating profit in 2014 of 1
billion euros ($1.3 billion), which is to double to 2 billion in
2015.
The airline already saw 60 million euros wiped off its
operating profit in the first half of this year by a nationwide
three-day pilots' strike in April.
Last week's six-hour strike at budget unit Germanwings is
expected to cost over 10 million euros and analyst Juergen
Pieper estimated a cost of around 5 million for Friday's strike.
However, Lufthansa's chief executive Carsten Spohr has told
managers at the airline that the company has to stand its
ground. Otherwise it will not be able to afford its pilots,
which he described as some of the best, in the future.
The early retirement scheme was developed 50 years ago when
pilots were forced to stop flying at the age of 55. That left a
gap of around eight years before regular pension payments in
Germany kicked in.
To bridge the gap, Lufthansa came up with a scheme that
allowed the pilots to receive up to 60 percent of their pay in
the interim period.
However, pilots in Europe may now work until the age of 65,
following a recent European court ruling.
Lufthansa therefore wants to change the scheme, increasing
the early retirement age to 60 for those starting after 2014. It
says the average age at which its pilots retire is 59, which it
wants to increase to 61.
($1 = 0.7719 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)