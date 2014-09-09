* CEO says to make new offer details next week
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 Lufthansa
said it would offer pilots more definite details of an
early-retirement package as it seeks to avert further costly
strikes after Germany's flagship airline saw three walkouts
announced in the space of two weeks.
"We want to provide the pilots with a more concrete offer,
which we will work on over the next few days," Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr told reporters at an event in Frankfurt
on Tuesday. "This offer will be communicated at the start of
next week."
Earlier on Tuesday, Lufthansa said it was cancelling 110
Munich flights on Wednesday, affecting thousands of passengers,
after pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit called for a third
strike at the German airline in two weeks.
The proposed strike at Munich, Lufthansa's biggest airport
after Frankfurt, will run from 0800-1600 GMT on Wednesday, the
union said on Tuesday. Lufthansa usually operates around 320
flights to and from the airport during that time.
The pilots want to increase pressure on Lufthansa in
negotiations over an early-retirement scheme. They held a strike
at its budget carrier Germanwings at the end of August, followed
by a walkout at Frankfurt last week.
Lufthansa, which has called on the pilots to return to the
negotiating table, said the strike would not result in long-haul
flights being cancelled, although there could be some delays.
Long-haul flights are the most lucrative for Lufthansa.
"Some pilots who want to fly despite the strike have already
come forward," Lufthansa said in a statement on Tuesday, adding
that the eight-hour strike would affect the travel plans of
13,500 passengers.
Shares in Lufthansa closed down 1.5 percent at 13.60 euros.
The wider Dax index fell 0.5 percent.
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp said he estimated the latest
strike would cost Lufthansa around 2 million to 4 million euros
in lost operating profit.
"But another negative effect will likely be that passengers
will book with other airlines out of concern that more strikes
are on the way," he told Reuters.
Vereinigung Cockpit represents about 5,400 of Lufthansa
Group's 9,000 pilots and the previous two strikes have cost the
airline more than 10 million euros ($12.9 million) in operating
profit and have hit bookings.
A three-day pilots' walkout in April wiped 60 million euros
from first-half operating profit at the airline, which is
undergoing restructuring and cost cuts as it seeks to better
compete with fast-growing Middle East and low-cost carriers.
One of Lufthansa's top 15 shareholders said Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr should not give in to the union's
demands.
"Spohr has to stay tough, perhaps get even tougher," Michael
Gierse, a portfolio manager at Union Investment told Reuters.
Spohr said on Tuesday that the board had discussed whether
Lufthansa should simply wait until the row with the pilots died
down.
"We believe we have the best pilots," Spohr said. "They are
an asset to be protected, but we have to make sure we can afford
them."
