FRANKFURT, Oct 15 German pilots at Lufthansa's
low-cost unit Germanwings are to go on strike on
Thursday, forcing the cancellation of 100 flights - or around a
fifth of its services - as a dispute over an early retirement
scheme drags on.
The strike, the seventh at Lufthansa this year, will last
for 12 hours - from 1000 GMT until 2159 GMT on Thursday - and
affect flights across the country, the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC)
trade union said in a statement on Wednesday.
Strikes by pilots are hampering both Lufthansa and rival Air
France-KLM in their efforts to expand low-cost
operations that will allow them to compete more effectively with
budget carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet on short-haul
European routes.
The Germanwings strike comes after a 14-hour strike by
German train drivers created travel disruption for travellers
across the nation on Wednesday.
VC, representing about 5,400 Lufthansa pilots, wants the
airline to maintain a scheme that allows pilots to retire early
at the age of 55 and still receive up to 60 percent of their pay
before regular pension payments start.
Management, under pressure to reduce costs to better compete
with the budget rivals and also fast-growing airlines from the
Middle East, has offered to keep the pension scheme for
employees who started before this year but wants to increase the
earliest possible retirement age for new recruits.
The union, however, has rejected this and has offered to
help cover the costs of the scheme.
"Unfortunately, Lufthansa has not taken on VC's proposals
for compromise and is continuing to stonewall," the union said,
adding the airline's customers should be prepared for further
strikes ahead.
A six-hour strike at Germanwings in August cost Lufthansa
more than 10 million euros ($12.7 million).
Germanwings operates short-haul flights in Europe. The unit,
which would normally operate around 500 flights on Thursday,
said the cancelled flights were mostly domestic ones. Passengers
on domestic flights are likely to be switched to trains, as
Lufthansa has done with previous strikes.
"The escalation shows that it's not about a constructive
solution for VC but rather about causing the most possible
damage," a spokesman for Germanwings said.
Air France pilots staged a two-week strike last month which
the French carrier said cost up to 500 million euros, enough to
wipe more than a fifth off its estimated full-year core profit
and sending its shares to a 13-month low.
