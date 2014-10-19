* Lufthansa cancels 1,450 flights, 200,000 passengers
affected
* Pilot walkout from Monday 1100 GMT until Tuesday 2159 GMT
* Train drivers' 50-hour strike leaves millions stranded
By Harro Ten Wolde and Madeline Chambers
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 19 German airline
Lufthansa cancelled 1,450 flights after a pilots union
called for a strike on Monday and Tuesday, adding to travellers'
misery after millions were left stranded by a weekend-long train
drivers' stoppage.
Lufthansa said late on Sunday more than 200,000 passengers
and two thirds of its scheduled flights - short and mid-length
services, mostly within Europe - would be affected by the
strike.
Both the pilots' and train drivers' strikes hit at the start
of a week-long, half-term holidays in nearly half of Germany's
16 federal states.
"The Vereinigung Cockpit (pilots union) is trying to turn
Germany into a standstill nation," the airline said earlier on
Sunday.
The union said on Sunday the strike over an early retirement
scheme dispute would last from 1100 GMT on Monday until 2159 GMT
on Tuesday. Lufthansa's low-cost unit Germanwings is not
affected.
If it goes ahead it will be the eighth this year at
Lufthansa.
The strikes are hampering the national airline in its
efforts to expand low-cost operations that will allow them to
compete more effectively with budget carriers such as Ryanair
and easyJet on short-haul European routes.
VC, representing about 5,400 Lufthansa pilots, is fighting
to keep a scheme that allows pilots to retire at the age of 55
and still receive up to 60 percent of their pay before regular
pension payments start at 65. The union has proposed a plan to
cover the costs of the scheme.
Management, under pressure to reduce costs, has offered to
keep the pension scheme for employees who joined the company
before this year, but wants to increase the earliest possible
retirement age for new recruits.
Meanwhile, train drivers staged a 50-hour strike - their
second in a week - starting early on Saturday morning that
halted two thirds of long-distance trains in a dispute over pay
and negotiation rights. It will end at 4 am (0200 GMT) on Monday
It left millions of passengers stranded. Although
state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn introduced a
replacement timetable to minimise disruption, only about a third
of long-distance trains were running and local services were
also hit.
The GDL union wants a 5 percent pay rise for 20,000 drivers
and a work week of 37 hours from 39. It also wants to set wage
deals for around 17,000 train guards and other personnel, also
among its members.
Deutsche Bahn has promised normal services will resume on
Monday.
Head of the GDL union Claus Weselsky said there would be a
week-long break before any further strikes.
"I think we will talk in the next week and that we will have
a break of at least seven days," he told ZDF broadcaster.
