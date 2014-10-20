* Pilots extend two-day strike to long-haul flights
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 German pilots raised the
pressure on Lufthansa management in a dispute over
retirement benefits, widening a two-day strike to include
long-haul flights that are among the airline's most profitable.
The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union called on pilots on
long-haul routes to walk out between 0400 and 2159 GMT on
Tuesday, coinciding with a two-day stoppage on short-haul
flights that began on Monday.
The action is the eight pilots' strike to hit Lufthansa this
year and adds to misery for travellers in Germany where millions
were left stranded after train drivers had refused to work over
the weekend in a separate dispute.
The strikes coincided with the start of week-long school
holidays in a number of German states.
Lufthansa cancelled 1,511 flights for Monday and Tuesday -
equivalent to 65 percent of services - as a result of the
strike, including nearly all long-haul flights from Frankfurt,
its main hub and Europe's third largest airport.
Lufthansa shares fell by as much as 2.5 percent on Monday,
as analysts worried the strikes could force Lufthansa to cut its
profit target for the second time this year.
DZ Bank analyst Dirk Schlamp estimated the series of eight
strikes would cut Lufthansa's earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) by 80-90 million euros ($102-115 million) this year.
"A solution, however, is not yet apparent. Therefore,
further strikes are possible," Schlamp said.
TARNISHED IMAGE
The strikes come as the national airline is trying to expand
low-cost operations that will allow it to compete more
effectively with budget carriers such as Ryanair and
easyJet on short-haul European routes.
Air France-KLM, another European airline trying to
cut its cost base to compete with budget rivals, said a two-week
strike by its pilots in September would cost it up to 500
million euros.
Lufthansa said it could not understand why the union was not
willing to compromise in the pensions dispute.
"The strikes are not only causing significant financial
damage but are also damaging our image, the consequences of
which are significant and not yet clear," Lufthansa Chief
Financial officer Simone Menne said in a statement.
The pilots remained unmoved by such pleas.
"We are extending the strike in order to send a clearer
signal. Perhaps now, Lufthansa will finally come round," VC
board member Markus Wahl told Reuters.
VC, representing about 5,400 Lufthansa pilots, is fighting
to keep a scheme that allows pilots to retire at the age of 55
and still receive up to 60 percent of their pay before regular
pension payments start at 65. The union has proposed a plan to
cover the costs of the scheme.
Lufthansa said it was trying to divert passengers via hubs
in Zurich, Vienna and Brussels, served by its brands Swiss,
Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines which are not affected
by the strike. It has also reserved 3,800 hotel rooms for
passengers left stranded.
