FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German rail workers' union GDL
called a three-hour strike on Monday to put pressure on
state-controlled rail operator Deutsche Bahn in a pay
dispute.
The union, which represents about 37,000 train drivers,
conductors and shunters, said the strike would kick off from
1600 GMT, and primarily hit freight traffic.
GDL demands a pay increase of 5 percent for workers, as well
as a shortening of their work week to 37 hours from 39.
News of the strike comes three days after pilots at
Germanwings, the budget carrier of flagship airline Lufthansa
, staged a six-hour strike in a dispute over a pension
scheme, disrupting domestic travel.
