FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 1 German rail workers'
union GDL called a three-hour strike on Monday that will hit
passenger and freight traffic across the country as it seeks to
raise pressure on rail operator Deutsche Bahn in a pay
dispute.
Rail traffic accounts for almost 10 percent of the 4.3
billion tonnes of freight shipped across Germany every year,
with especially carmakers and steel companies relying on trains
to transport goods from factories to distributors.
Monday's strike is due to kick off at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). The
union said it had picked the time in order to avoid disrupting
travel for weekend commuters who return to their place of work
on Monday mornings.
The union said later on Monday the strike would hit commuter
trains, regional and long-distance trains across the whole
country.
GDL - which represents about 37,000 train drivers,
conductors and shunters - is seeking a pay increase of 5 percent
and a shortening of their workweek to 37 hours from 39.
Deutsche Bahn said it had made a new offer to GDL earlier on
Monday and demanded that the union call off the strike.
On Friday, pilots at Germanwings, the budget carrier of
flagship German airline Lufthansa, staged a six-hour
strike in a dispute over pensions, disrupting domestic travel.
Further industrial action may be looming at Lufthansa, but
rail union GDL and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have
said they will coordinate to avoid a total shutdown of domestic
transportation routes.
