BERLIN, Sept 5 The German rail workers' union
GDL said train drivers would hold another token strike
nationwide from from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday to back their
demands for higher wages and a shorter work week.
The union, which represents about 37,000 drivers, conductors
and shunters, wants a pay rise of 5 percent and a working week
reduced from the current 39 hours to 37.
Fully-fledged strikes are rare in Germany, Europe's largest
economy. Unions instead tend to stage token stoppages for a few
hours.
Rail workers staged a three-hour token strike on Monday
evening. State-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Monday
it had made a new offer to GDL and demanded the union call off
the action.
Deutsche Bahn board member Ulrich Weber on Friday criticised
the union's actions as "completely irrational".
German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of
flights on Friday as pilots held a second strike within a week,
this time for six hours at Frankfurt airport, in a row over an
early retirement scheme.
