BERLIN Oct 6 Germany's train drivers' union GDL
said on Monday it would hold a nationwide strike some time in
the coming days, the latest step in its drawn out pay dispute
with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
The strike will be for an-as-yet undetermined period, but
will not go on indefinitely.
GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for train drivers and a
shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The
union is also seeking a mandate to negotiate for train guards
and other personnel, something Deutsche Bahn has rejected.
Deutsche Bahn had proposed halting the pay dispute until the
government had passed a law on standardised wages, which would
see the wage deal for the union with the most members in a
company apply. GDL has refused to wait.
"Train staff need protection from the excessive strain of
overtime due to a lack of personel and need better employment
conditions, if need be through strikes," GDL said in a
statement.
"That's why in the next days the GDL will call for a
temporary, nationwide strike."
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Annika Breidthardt
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)