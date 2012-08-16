FRANKFURT Aug 16 Airlines Deutsche Lufthansa
, Ryanair and Air Berlin failed in a
bid to claim 3.25 million euros ($4 million) in compensation
from the German union of air traffic controllers (GdF) for
threatening to strike last summer.
The GdF called for two six-hour strikes in August 2011
during the busy summer holiday season to put pressure on their
employer, the DFS air traffic controllers' authority, in wage
negotiations.
Although the two strikes were both averted at the last
minute, airlines and tour operators had already taken
pre-emptive action to bring forward flights and rebook
customers.
The airlines brought the case in Frankfurt, claiming that
the act of calling the strikes was unlawful, but a judge ruled
on Thursday that the union did not have to pay compensation.
The union had countered that the proposed strikes were aimed
only at their employer and so the airlines should not be able to
claim compensation as they were not directly affected.
A lawyer for the airlines said it was likely they would
appeal the decision.