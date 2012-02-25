(Correcting name of GdF spokesman to Siebers from Siebes)
FRANKFURT Feb 25 Airfield workers at
Frankfurt Airport will resume their strike after their
representatives and airport operator Fraport failed to
reach a pay deal late on Friday, trade union GdF said on
Saturday.
"It is not a question of whether or not, but one of when.
That is the only opportunity we have. We will do that relatively
soon," GdF spokesman Markus Siebers told Reuters TV.
Frankfurt airport is Europe's third-busiest after
London-Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, with about 1,300
flight movements per day, more than half of them by Lufthansa
LHAG.DE.
After the pay talks collapsed on Friday, Fraport dismissed
GdF's demand as unjustified and unacceptable, while GdF
countered by blaming Fraport for making an offer lower than the
original one from before the mediation process.
Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at
the airport, was the worst hit by the strikes that started on
Feb. 16 and ran until Feb. 22 with a break over the weekend.
The strike had been due to run until Friday, but was broken
off on Wednesday after Fraport wrote to the union offering fresh
talks.
The workers affected were around 200 ground crew who guide
aircraft to parking positions.
The GdF is required to give 24 hours notice of any strike.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy)