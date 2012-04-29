BERLIN, April 29 Germany's IG Metall union plans
more partial walk-outs on Wednesday after about 2,500 workers
walked off the job in Berlin, Bavaria and in several other
states early on Sunday to back their demand for a 6.5 percent
wage increase.
The engineering sector employers have offered a 3-percent
pay rise for a period of 14 months for the 3.6 million workers
in the sector, which the union has rejected.
The union said it planned token strikes in North
Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday, targeting a Daimler
plant in Duesseldorf.
Armin Schild, a regional IG Metall leader, called the
employers offer "a provocation" for Europe's "strongest sector".
He said at one rally outside a plant in Andernach: "This is a
rather poisonous mixture that employers are offering up here."
The next round of wage talks are set for May 8 in
Baden-Wuerttenberg and May 11 in North Rhwine-Westphalia. Unions
have warned they may call full strikes if those talks fail.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Louise Ireland)