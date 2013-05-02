(Updates with numbers of workers on strike, adds IG Metall
By Ilona Wissenbach
FRANKFURT May 2 Almost 50,000 metal and
electrical workers at more than 100 firms went on strike in
Germany on Thursday to press employers to raise their pay offer,
engineering union IG Metall said, adding there would be further
industrial action in coming days.
Germany's biggest industrial union is calling for wage hikes
of up to 5.5 percent for some 3.7 million workers from May. It
has so far rejected an offer from employers to increase wages by
2.3 percent from July following two months without a raise.
"It's not enough. IG Metall expects an offer that will
enable us to come to an agreement. That's why we will keep up
the pressure," said Berthold Huber, head of IG Metall.
A rise in the German workers' wages could provide some
timely respite for struggling euro zone states by boosting
domestic demand and thus imports. That would help Germany show
it is doing its part to foster growth in the euro zone.
IG Metall said by midday more than 26,500 employees had laid
down their tools in the southwestern state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, an industrial hub that is home to leading
carmakers such as Daimler and Porsche.
At Daimler's plant in Sindelfingen almost 10,000 employees
stopped work temporarily. IG Metall said the disruption to the
early shift alone had resulted in between 300 and 400 fewer cars
rolling off the production line.
IG Metall regional leader Joerg Hofmann said the offer
employers had put on the table would not increase workers'
purchasing power and had simply provoked conflict.
"Employers want to protect their rate of return by freezing
real wages," he said in a speech at the factory gate, adding
firms had made more than 50 billion euros in profit last year.
Last year IG Metall clinched its biggest pay rise in 20
years - a 4.3 percent wage hike spread over 13 months - after a
pilot agreement was reached in Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Regional employers' association Hessenmetall said the
strikes were unnecessary, given firms' readiness to negotiate.
"There is no reason to resort to the costly business of
waving red flags," Chief Executive Volker Fasbender said.
FALTERING ECONOMY
While unions argue wage hikes would boost the economy by
increasing consumer demand, employers say the economic outlook
has weakened significantly and workers should therefore moderate
their demands to avoid job cuts.
"We must guarantee jobs rather than laying down tools," said
Thomas Lambusch, lead negotiator for regional employers'
association Nordmetall.
A survey showing Germany's private sector contracted in
April, combined with a drop in business and investor sentiment,
suggest the German economy had a shaky start to the second
quarter of 2013, though consumer sentiment brightened heading
into May and the jobless rate is near a post-reunification low.
German firms have also been hit by a slowdown in China,
which had proved an important alternative market for German
exports during the euro zone debt crisis so far.
IG Metall wants to secure at least a 3 percent wage hike for
its members. In other sectors of the economy wage deals of up to
6 percent have been agreed.
The next round of wage talks in the metal and electrical
industry are set for May 7 in Baden-Wuerttemberg and May 8 in
Bavaria. The first region to secure a deal usually sets the tone
for the rest of the sector.
Years of wage restraint, combined with labour market
reforms, helped turn Germany - once described as the "sick man
of Europe" - into an economic success story but paychecks have
edged higher in the past two years.
Data from the statistics office shows German private sector
workers earned 32 percent more than the European average per
hour in 2012, though their wages still lagged those of
Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and
France.
