FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Germany's Lufthansa
said it was open to mediation in a row with cabin crew over pay
and conditions after being threatened with a costly Germany-wide
strike on Friday, although doubts whether it will succeed, an
executive said on Wednesday.
A second day of rolling strikes by the UFO union, which
represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 18,000 flight
attendants, on Tuesday resulted in the cancellation of over 350
flights and left 43,000 passengers stranded.
The union, which is demanding a 5 percent pay increase and
guarantees that jobs will not be outsourced to temporary
workers, on Tuesday threatened to hold a 24-hour strike across
Germany on Friday if Lufthansa did not agree to mediation.
Lufthansa Passenger Airlines executive Peter Gerber told
journalists on Wednesday he saw mediation as a "less than ideal
solution", as it would take a third-party mediator too long to
understand the complexities of Lufthansa's pay structure.
He said that Lufthansa would only agree to mediation if
restricted to matters of pay and not including other issues like
the use of temporary workers.
In Germany, when two sides agree to a mediation, neither
must take strike action for the duration of the process.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)