BERLIN Oct 20 A succession of strikes by German
pilots and train drivers has left companies, politicians and
travellers pushing for measures to curb the power of smaller
unions in Europe's largest economy.
Following a 50-hour strike by train drivers leaving millions
stranded over the weekend, Lufthansa pilots followed
up with their eighth strike action of the year on Monday and
Tuesday, causing flight disruptions for hundreds of thousands of
travellers.
It is not the first time that train drivers and pilots,
represented by specialist unions, have held consecutive strikes
over the last couple of months, and the patience of many
Germans, who normally approve of strike action, is wearing thin.
"Now it's got to a stage where I don't have any
understanding for the strikes," Gerald Fischer told Reuters TV
at Frankfurt airport. "The way the strikes are one minute on the
trains and then on Lufthansa, it seems to me like they're
organising it that way on purpose."
Lufthansa itself has described the strikes as turning a
country famed for its efficiency and world-class exports into a
"standstill nation"
"The continuing series of strikes shows that there is an
urgent need to negotiate strike laws in Germany for companies
that provide crucial transport infrastructure," Lufthansa said
in a statement.
A German government spokesman on Monday said Chancellor
Angela Merkel saw the ongoing strikes as a good reason to push
forward with plans to limit the power of smaller unions by law.
The proposed law would oblige companies to negotiate wage
deals with only the largest trade unions and would mean that a
settlement with the biggest union in a firm would apply to all
workers in that company.
Vereinigung Cockpit for example represents around 5,400
pilots at Lufthansa. The entire Lufthansa group employs over
110,000 people.
At state-rail operator Deutsche Bahn, the GDL train
drivers' union is seeking a mandate to negotiate for train
guards and other personnel in order to beef up its numbers.
Deutsche Bahn has rejected this.
"ON ANOTHER PLANET"
The BDI industry association said the pilot strikes were not
just hurting one company but the entire economy.
"It should not be allowed that one group of employees
exploits their strategic importance to make the entire economy
suffer," said BDI managing director Dieter Schweer.
Influential tabloid Bild said Germany needed strong unions
because it was a country where everyone should have a say in the
decision-making process, but had harsh words for the pilots' and
train drivers' unions.
"We do not need overpowerful union bosses that are on
another planet and who take an entire country hostage just for
their own individual interest," Bild commentator Peter Tiede
wrote.
However, the labour ministry warned that thoroughness would
have to take precedence over speed when it comes to laws
limiting the power of smaller unions because they were likely to
be challenged in court.
Vereinigung Cockpit and doctors' union Marburger Bund have
already threatened to go to the constitutional court in
Karlsruhe if necessary.
(Editing by Mark Potter)