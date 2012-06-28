BERLIN, June 28 A German government source
sought to dampen expectations of progress at a two-day European
Union summit due to start later on Thursday, saying it would
take time to enact reforms aimed at ending the bloc's sovereign
debt crisis.
"The question of progress towards a fiscal union cannot be
resolved in one day," the source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Commenting on the sharp increase in the cost of borrowing
for Italy and Spain, the source said: "We would warn against
exaggerated panic-mongering."
Germany believes the EU already has the necessary
instruments, in the shape of its two bailout funds, to tackle
specific cases, including Italy, the source said.
He also reiterated Germany's opposition to using the bailout
funds to recapitalise banks while supervisory controls remain at
the national, not the European, level.