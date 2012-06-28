BERLIN, June 28 The 'troika' of international
lenders will return to Greece next week to review its
performance and their audit is likely take weeks rather than
days, a German government source said on Thursday.
The officials from the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had to
postpone their original trip this week after Greece's new prime
minister fell ill.
The German source, briefing reporters on condition of
anonymity ahead of Thursday's EU summit, also said Chancellor
Angela Merkel had spoken "intensively" with French President
Francois Hollande on Wednesday evening in Paris and they had
accomplished important preparatory work for the summit. But the
source said no details about the talks had been divulged.
The official said the two-day EU summit in Brussels would
yield no detailed decisions but aims to make progress on an
ambitious 'roadmap' for the crisis-ridden 27-nation bloc.
No decisions are expected at the summit on replacing
Jean-Claude Juncker as chair of the Euro Group, which groups the
currency area's finance ministers. But talks on the issue are
possible on the fringes of the summit, the German source said.