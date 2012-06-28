BERLIN, June 28 The 'troika' of international lenders will return to Greece next week to review its performance and their audit is likely take weeks rather than days, a German government source said on Thursday.

The officials from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had to postpone their original trip this week after Greece's new prime minister fell ill.

The German source, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of Thursday's EU summit, also said Chancellor Angela Merkel had spoken "intensively" with French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday evening in Paris and they had accomplished important preparatory work for the summit. But the source said no details about the talks had been divulged.

The official said the two-day EU summit in Brussels would yield no detailed decisions but aims to make progress on an ambitious 'roadmap' for the crisis-ridden 27-nation bloc.

No decisions are expected at the summit on replacing Jean-Claude Juncker as chair of the Euro Group, which groups the currency area's finance ministers. But talks on the issue are possible on the fringes of the summit, the German source said.