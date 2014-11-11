BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's economy and energy
minister plans to travel to Stockholm to dissuade Sweden's
state-owned energy company Vattenfall from putting its lignite
power plants and mines in Germany up for sale, according to a
document seen by Reuters.
Sigmar Gabriel, head of the Social Democrats (SPD) and
deputy to conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin's
"grand coalition" government, said in an internal position paper
that a sale of the assets could threaten jobs.
"A breakup of this group as well as excessive price
expectations would endanger the security of employment and the
sustainability of the operating units," Gabriel said according
to the document.
Last month, Vattenfall's new chief executive
Magnus Hall said the company might put its lignite power plants
and mines in Germany up for sale. This could fetch up to 3
billion euros, according to people familiar with the industry.
Stressing the fact that Sweden's new Prime Minister Stefan
Lofven was a Social Democrat as well, Gabriel voiced optimism
that a solution could be found that would satisfy both.
"I am sure that the Swedish government and Stefan Lofven are
aware of their responsibilities," he said.
The document did not give any details on when Gabriel plans
to travel to Stockholm. The German government traditionally
steers clear of intervening in corporate affairs.
Vattenfall generates about 60 terawatt-hours (TWh) from
lignite annually, or about 10 percent of Germany's total power
production.
The company has said it remains committed to other
operations in Germany, including heat production, trading and
wind power.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Noah Barkin)