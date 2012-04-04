BERLIN, April 4 Germany and Switzerland have essentially completed talks on a deal on taxing secret offshore accounts and could sign the agreement on Thursday in Berne, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"A deal could be signed tomorrow," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular government news conference. "We are convinced this is a very good agreement."

Talks on the issue have dragged on for many months after German opposition parties blocked an original deal clinched between the two governments, saying it was too lenient towards tax dodgers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition needs opposition support for the deal to ensure its passage through the upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)