BERLIN, April 4 Germany and Switzerland have
essentially completed talks on a deal on taxing secret offshore
accounts and could sign the agreement on Thursday in Berne, a
German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
"A deal could be signed tomorrow," spokesman Martin Kotthaus
told a regular government news conference. "We are convinced
this is a very good agreement."
Talks on the issue have dragged on for many months after
German opposition parties blocked an original deal clinched
between the two governments, saying it was too lenient towards
tax dodgers.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition needs opposition
support for the deal to ensure its passage through the upper
house of parliament, the Bundesrat.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller)