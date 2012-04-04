(Adds quotes, detail)
BERLIN, April 4 Germany and Switzerland have
essentially completed talks on a deal on taxing secret offshore
accounts and could sign the agreement on Thursday in Berne, a
German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.
Negotiations on the deal, which could result in billions of
euros in tax revenues flowing into Germany's federal state
coffers, have dragged on for months. The Swiss government
scheduled a press briefing on changes to the original German tax
pact signed last year with finance minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf for Thursday.
German opposition parties blocked the original deal, saying
it was too lenient towards tax dodgers, and doubts over its
passage through Germany's parliament increased this week after
Switzerland said it had issued arrest warrants for German tax
inspectors.
"If some formal questions can be cleared up on the Swiss
side, we could sign this amendment in Berne tomorrow," said
finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus at a regular
government news conference.
"The talks are essentially completed," he said.
The government would then take the draft to the Bundestag
lower house of parliament and Bundesrat upper house.
"We are convinced this is a good agreement," added Kotthaus.
Under the deal, Switzerland would impose taxes on Germans'
accounts and levy a punitive charge on undeclared money and pass
the proceeds to Germany.
The finance ministry says the deal will solve problems
between the two countries which were highlighted at the weekend
when it was made public that Swiss authorities had issued arrest
warrants for three German tax inspectors.
The deal, which will take effect from 2013, will prevent one
country's prosecutors from pursuing tax offences in the other
country, says the finance ministry.
The decision by Switzerland to issue arrest warrants has
triggered an outcry in Germany and emboldened the deal's
critics, who think it is too soft on Switzerland. It may make
passage through the Bundesrat upper house more difficult.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition needs opposition
support for the deal to ensure it is passed as her centre-right
government doesn't have a majority there.
Several Social Democrat-controlled states had previously
said the concessions offered by Switzerland did not go far
enough.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble hopes the
opposition will sign off on the agreement as it would bring the
German federal states much-needed tax income on an estimated 150
billion Swiss francs held by Germans in Swiss accounts.
The Swiss government is expected to address the issue at its
weekly news conference this afternoon in Berne.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers and
Gareth Jones; editing by Stephen Nisbet)