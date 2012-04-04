(Adds quotes, detail)

BERLIN, April 4 Germany and Switzerland have essentially completed talks on a deal on taxing secret offshore accounts and could sign the agreement on Thursday in Berne, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Negotiations on the deal, which could result in billions of euros in tax revenues flowing into Germany's federal state coffers, have dragged on for months. The Swiss government scheduled a press briefing on changes to the original German tax pact signed last year with finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf for Thursday.

German opposition parties blocked the original deal, saying it was too lenient towards tax dodgers, and doubts over its passage through Germany's parliament increased this week after Switzerland said it had issued arrest warrants for German tax inspectors.

"If some formal questions can be cleared up on the Swiss side, we could sign this amendment in Berne tomorrow," said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus at a regular government news conference.

"The talks are essentially completed," he said.

The government would then take the draft to the Bundestag lower house of parliament and Bundesrat upper house.

"We are convinced this is a good agreement," added Kotthaus.

Under the deal, Switzerland would impose taxes on Germans' accounts and levy a punitive charge on undeclared money and pass the proceeds to Germany.

The finance ministry says the deal will solve problems between the two countries which were highlighted at the weekend when it was made public that Swiss authorities had issued arrest warrants for three German tax inspectors.

The deal, which will take effect from 2013, will prevent one country's prosecutors from pursuing tax offences in the other country, says the finance ministry.

The decision by Switzerland to issue arrest warrants has triggered an outcry in Germany and emboldened the deal's critics, who think it is too soft on Switzerland. It may make passage through the Bundesrat upper house more difficult.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition needs opposition support for the deal to ensure it is passed as her centre-right government doesn't have a majority there.

Several Social Democrat-controlled states had previously said the concessions offered by Switzerland did not go far enough.

But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble hopes the opposition will sign off on the agreement as it would bring the German federal states much-needed tax income on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs held by Germans in Swiss accounts.

The Swiss government is expected to address the issue at its weekly news conference this afternoon in Berne. (Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers and Gareth Jones; editing by Stephen Nisbet)