* Agreement aims to rein in tax cheats

* German Social Democrats threaten to block deal

* Swiss say no need to change signed agreement

By Gernot Heller

BERLIN, Nov 14 Germany and Switzerland said on Monday they were still discussing an agreement to rein in tax dodgers after a report that Berlin wanted to renegotiate the deal signed in September.

The deal aims to tax money stashed by German citizens in secret accounts, which would net Berlin billions of euros and whittle away at Switzerland's renowned banking secrecy.

Since its announcement however, the deal has come under fierce criticism by German opposition lawmakers, who call it too lenient on tax evaders and threaten to block it.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported at the weekend that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wanted to renegotiate the terms as officials seek to convince lawmakers to ratify the deal.

"The talks are of course also taking place with the Swiss side," a ministry spokesman said, declining to be named but adding that both sides still hope to have a deal in place by Jan. 1 2013.

The agreement must still pass both chambers of parliament, including the Bundesrat upper house where Chancellor Angela Merkel's government does not have a majority and where the Social Democrats threaten to block it if it is not toughened up.

NO NEED TO CHANGE

European Union policymakers have given momentum to their cause by saying the deal flouts rules on transparency of information exchange.

The agreement, signed by the Swiss and German finance ministers, preserves most client confidentiality and taxes future investment income and capital gains at 26.375 percent.

The Swiss do not expect it to require any changes.

"The agreement is signed," Swiss government spokesman Mario Tuor said. "The ratification process is under way. Switzerland is in constant communication with the German side. In our view there is no need to change the signed agreement."

Strict Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become the world's biggest offshore banking centre, has come under heavy fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments clamping down on tax evasion, putting client confidentiality under threat.

Berne has agreed to do more to help other countries hunt tax cheats, recently securing a similar deal with Britain.

It also expects an agreement before the year's end with the United States on measures to deliver bank details of suspected U.S. tax evaders in response to pressure from Washington.

Switzerland reached a deal with U.S. officials in 2009 for UBS to reveal details of around 4,450 clients, averting criminal charges.  Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Basler Kantonalbank are also under scrutiny for allegedly helping wealthy Americans to dodge taxes. (Additional reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Brian Rohan)