By Annika Breidthardt

BERLIN, April 2 The German government will push ahead with a bid to ratify a deal to prevent tax evasion via Swiss bank accounts, but it risks defeat in the opposition-controlled upper house after Switzerland issued arrest warrants for three German tax inspectors.

Berlin is hoping the opposition will look beyond the outcry over the warrants and sign off on the deal as it would bring the federal states much-needed tax income on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($166 billion) squirreled away by Germans in Swiss accounts.

If they were to reject it, the deal may collapse and Germany would miss out on that money.

Berne's weekend move to issue warrants for the three Germans on suspicion of industrial espionage for buying CDs containing bank details of German tax evaders has hardened the lines in Berlin, where opposition-led states have already said the tax deal is full of loopholes.

Germany's finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus insisted on Monday that the agreement was the best way to avoid such spats.

"With the tax deal, all problems would be solved at once," Kotthaus told journalists. "Purchasing tax CDs would no longer be necessary."

If the deal goes through, the arrest warrants against the tax inspectors would also become obsolete, he said, adding that the deal will also prevent one country's prosecutors from pursuing tax offences in the other country.

In 2010 several German states including North Rhine-Westphalia said they had bought CDs containing Swiss bank data from whistleblowers as part of a drive to flush out tax evaders. That led thousands of Germans to declare their financial holdings to avoid risking jail sentences.

Germany is hoping the deal will take effect at the start of 2013.

"The question is whether we will be able to convince everyone that, objectively, there are positive reasons for the agreement," Kotthaus said.

UP TO OPPOSITION

The government will soon present the deal to parliament's lower house, the Bundestag, but it also needs the agreement of the upper house, or Bundesrat, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition doesn't have a majority.

The Social Democrat-controlled (SPD) states had previously said that the concessions offered by Switzerland did not go far enough. The Swiss warrants have simply made matters worse.

"The arrest warrants against three German tax inspectors are a bad sign," said Nils Schmid, Social Democrat finance minister of the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. "They don't help in getting a tax deal between Germany and Switzerland."

Under the deal, Switzerland would impose taxes on Germans' accounts and levy a punitive charge on undeclared money, and then pass the proceeds to Germany.

But it would not have to reveal the identities of its wealthy banking customers, who are a mainstay of its offshore financial services industry.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state where the three tax inspectors work, said it would buy CDs with tax data again in future if the deal with Switzerland fell through.

The SPD-led state is due to hold an election on May 13, and Switzerland's "Neue Zuercher Zeitung" paper called its comment about buying more CDs "quite transparently election noise". ($1 = 0.9039 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Gernot Heller and Albert Schmieder in Zurich)