By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, April 2 The German government's deal to
stem tax evasion via Swiss bank accounts risks being defeated in
the opposition-controlled upper house of parliament after
Switzerland issued arrest warrants for three German tax
inspectors.
The government is soon due to present the deal to
parliament's lower house, the Bundestag, but also needs the
agreement of the upper house, or Bundesrat, where Chancellor
Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition doesn't have a majority.
But an outcry over the warrants has emboldened the deal's
domestic critics who think it too soft on Switzerland and
opposition-led states have said the tax agreement is full of
loopholes.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talked up the
deal in a German TV interview on Monday.
"With this agreement we've come up with a good way to take
care of a decades-long grievance," he said. "There won't be any
problems in the future once this agreement takes
effect...Switzerland won't be a cover for tax evasion anymore."
Berlin is hoping the opposition will look beyond the outcry
and sign off on the deal as it would bring the federal states
much-needed tax income on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs
($166 billion) squirrelled away by Germans in Swiss accounts.
If it was to be rejected, the deal may collapse and Germany
would miss out on that money.
Berne's weekend move to issue warrants for the three Germans
on suspicion of industrial espionage for buying CDs containing
bank details of German tax evaders caused outrage among some
German officials.
Schaeuble came under criticism at the weekend for initially
defending the independence of Switzerland's justice system. But
on Monday he spoke out on behalf of the tax collectors.
"It's an extraordinarily unpleasant situation for the civil
servants involved because they're victims of different penal
codes in Switzerland and Germany," Schaeuble said. "That's why
this agreement needs to be implemented."
Germany's finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus
insisted on Monday that the agreement was the best way to avoid
such spats.
"With the tax deal, all problems would be solved at once,"
Kotthaus told journalists. "Purchasing tax CDs would no longer
be necessary."
If the deal goes through, the warrants for the tax
inspectors would become obsolete, he said, adding that the deal
will also prevent one country's prosecutors from pursuing tax
offences in the other country.
In 2010 several German states including North
Rhine-Westphalia said they had bought CDs containing Swiss
banking data from whistleblowers as part of a drive to identify
tax evaders. That led thousands of Germans to declare their
financial holdings to avoid risking jail sentences.
Germany is hoping the deal will take effect at the start of
2013.
"The question is whether we will be able to convince
everyone that, objectively, there are positive reasons for the
agreement," Kotthaus said.
UP TO OPPOSITION
The Social Democrat-controlled (SPD) states had previously
said that the concessions offered by Switzerland did not go far
enough. The Swiss warrants have simply made matters worse.
"The arrest warrants against three German tax inspectors are
a bad sign," said Nils Schmid, Social Democrat finance minister
of the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. "They don't help in
getting a tax deal between Germany and Switzerland."
Under the deal, Switzerland would impose taxes on Germans'
accounts and levy a punitive charge on undeclared money, and
then pass the proceeds to Germany.
But it would not have to reveal the identities of its
wealthy banking customers, who are a mainstay of its offshore
financial services industry.
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state where
the three tax inspectors work, said it would buy CDs with tax
data again in future if the deal with Switzerland fell through.
The SPD-led state is due to hold an election on May 13, and
Switzerland's "Neue Zuercher Zeitung" paper called its comment
about buying more CDs "quite transparently election noise".
($1 = 0.9039 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller and Albert Schmieder in
Zurich; Editing by Andrew Osborn)