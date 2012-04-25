BERLIN, April 25 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's cabinet passed a revised deal to tax secret deposits in
Swiss bank accounts on Wednesday, betting that the opposition
Social Democrats (SPD) will drop their objections and back the
accord in parliament.
Switzerland and Germany hammered out the new deal earlier
this month after a diplomatic spat that lasted years. Germany's
states stand to net billions of euros in revenues from wealthy
individuals who have stashed cash in Switzerland to avoid tax.
Merkel's government was forced to amend the deal and add
tougher measures against tax dodgers after the SPD rejected an
initial deal last September.
However, the revisions have failed to appease the SPD which
is threatening to veto the new deal in the Bundesrat upper house
of parliament, where Merkel is short of a majority and needs
opposition support.
Merkel is betting that SPD-led states will ultimately cave
in, lured by the prospect of billions of euros of much-needed
cash. Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros in Swiss
accounts.
"No agreement is the worst solution for all parties," said
the Finance Ministry in a statement released after the cabinet's
approval.
"Without an agreement, millions (of euros) of irretrievable
tax claims lapse ... and illegal money continues to mount up. To
reject the agreement damages the public," it added.
Some observers say the SPD may be more flexible after two
closely-watched regional elections next month, one in Germany's
most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Switzerland's decision to issue arrest warrants for three
German civil servants accused of industrial espionage for buying
the bank account details of German tax evaders ratcheted up
tensions just before the deal was made.
