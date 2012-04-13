BERLIN, April 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
finds the rejection of the Swiss-German deal on tax evasion by
federal states led by the opposition Social Democrats
"completely incomprehensible", a government spokesman said on
Friday.
"From the point of view of the chancellor it is completely
incomprehensible that certain states do not want to agree (to
the deal)," government spokesman Georg Streiter said, noting
that the states were preventing taxpayer money flowing back into
public coffers.
Streiter said North-Rhine Westphalia could rake in around
1.8 billion euros if it agreed to the deal.
Earlier this month, Germany and Switzerland amended an
existing deal on taxing secret offshore accounts, toughening
terms for tax dodgers after the SPD blocked the original accord,
saying it was too lenient.
But the SPD insists the amendment is not enough, while
Switzerland says it cannot make further concessions.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)