BERLIN Aug 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
still backs the Swiss-German deal on tax evasion struck earlier
this year despite a refusal by the opposition Social Democrats
(SPD) to ratify it, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert
said on Monday.
"The German chancellor and the government think this tax
deal is a suitable way to satisfactorily solve this difficult
issue between these two countries, both with regard to the past
and the future," Seibert told a regular news conference in
Berlin.
Switzerland and Germany struck the tax deal in April,
including revisions to accommodate SPD reservations. Merkel's
government says the deal would enable Berlin to net huge sums if
and when it takes effect. Germans hold an estimated 150 billion
euros ($184.7 billion) in Swiss accounts.
