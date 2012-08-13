BERLIN Aug 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel still backs the Swiss-German deal on tax evasion struck earlier this year despite a refusal by the opposition Social Democrats (SPD) to ratify it, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

"The German chancellor and the government think this tax deal is a suitable way to satisfactorily solve this difficult issue between these two countries, both with regard to the past and the future," Seibert told a regular news conference in Berlin.

Switzerland and Germany struck the tax deal in April, including revisions to accommodate SPD reservations. Merkel's government says the deal would enable Berlin to net huge sums if and when it takes effect. Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros ($184.7 billion) in Swiss accounts. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Noah Barkin)