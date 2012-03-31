By Erik Kirschbaum and Katie Reid
BERLIN/ZURICH, March 31 Switzerland has issued
arrest warrants for three German civil servants, accusing them
of industrial espionage for buying the bank details of German
tax evaders, the finance ministry of the German state of North
Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said on Saturday.
In the latest chapter of an ugly dispute over tax evasion
that has strained ties between the two neighbours, a spokeswoman
for the ministry confirmed a report about the arrest warrants
due to appear in Sunday's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
The three Germans, who are tax investigators, could be
arrested if they enter Switzerland, the newspaper said.
News of the warrants emerged as the two countries worked
over the weekend to salvage a landmark deal on taxing secret
offshore accounts, after the main German opposition party, the
SPD, said the plan was full of loopholes.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition needs the
backing of SPD-controlled states to push the tax deal through
the Bundesrat upper house, but SPD state premiers have said
concessions offered by Switzerland do not go far enough.
Switzerland's strict bank secrecy code has helped it build a
$2 trillion offshore financial sector, and a pact with Germany
would protect this banking tradition in return for a punitive
Swiss-levied tax on German-held accounts.
The Swiss have come under intense pressure over the past few
years from several countries trying to clamp down on tax evasion
- notably the United States - and in Germany's case the strain
has already led to a war of words between the Swiss and their
northern neighbours.
One Swiss politician likened former German finance minister
Peer Steinbrueck to a Nazi after he called for a "carrot and
stick" approach to tax havens like Switzerland.
Thomas Mueller, a member of the Swiss centre-right Christian
People's Party, said of Steinbrueck at the time: "He reminds me
of the generation of Germans from 60 years ago who went through
the streets wearing leather coats, boots and (Nazi) arm-bands."
Steinbrueck, who said he had received threatening letters
from Switzerland, said the Nazi comparisons were "unacceptable".
GERMAN ESPIONAGE SUSPECTED
In the latest row, some Swiss believe they have already made
enough concessions to Germany and should go no further.
"You can assume that we won't vote for the deal under such
circumstances," Swiss People's Party politician Hans Kaufmann
was quoted as saying in the Swiss daily TagesAnzeiger on
Saturday, while a spokesman for the Swiss Bankers Association
told the paper the changes only made the agreement worse.
The Swiss attorney general, putting the ball in the German
court, issued a blunt statement on Saturday saying "There is a
concrete suspicion that specific orders from Germany were issued
to use espionage to obtain information from Credit Suisse."
"The attorney general has asked German authorities for
assistance."
Hannelore Kraft, state premier of Germany's most populous
region, told Bild am Sonntag she was appalled by the warrants.
"It's an outrage," said Kraft, who is seeking re-election in
a vote on May 13. "The NRW tax investigators were simply doing
their job tracking down German tax dodgers who stashed
undeclared money in Swiss banks."
Germany has made several previous efforts to catch wealthy
citizens avoiding taxes, often using data on compact discs.
In February 2008, police raided homes and offices in cities
across Germany, targeting about 1,000 people in a huge tax
evasion probe after the government paid an informant millions of
euros for a compact disc holding Liechtenstein bank data.
In 2010 several German states, including NRW, said they had
bought compact discs containing Swiss bank data from
whistleblowers as part of a drive to flush out tax evaders. That
prompted thousands of Germans to declare their financial
holdings to avoid risking jail sentences.
DISPUTE WITH USA
The federal government gave state authorities the go-ahead
to buy the information even if it was obtained illegally.
Germans have an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($200
billion) hidden in secret Swiss accounts.
The Swiss are also involved in a long-running tax dispute
with the United States, which is investigating 11 banks
including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer for
helping Americans evade taxes.
Banks are likely to have to pay hefty fines and hand over
thousands of client names to end the U.S. investigations, but
the issue should not have a big impact on assets as most have
already closed the accounts of U.S. offshore clients, after UBS
paid $780 million to settle criminal charges in 2009.
One of the best known whistleblowers is former Julius Baer
banker Rudolf Elmer, who helped bring the WikiLeaks
website to prominence three years ago when he used it to publish
client details from Julius Baer to expose tax evasion.
Elmer, who was recently released from Swiss investigative
custody over alleged breaches of Swiss bank secrecy laws, ran
the Cayman Islands branch of Julius Baer until he was fired in
2002.
Julius Baer, which has denied its Cayman Islands branch was
used for tax dodging, has said Elmer waged a personal vendetta
against the bank after it refused his demands for compensation
following his dismissal.
Last year, Julius Baer paid a fine to close a tax probe by
German authorities, who have also raided the offices of Credit
Suisse.