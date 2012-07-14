BERLIN, July 14 Authorities in the German state
of North Rhine-Westphalia have bought a CD from Switzerland
containing wealthy Germans' bank details as part of a drive to
identify tax evaders and are considering buying another two,
media reports said on Saturday.
The CD the state has already bought contains the names and
bank details of some 1,000 wealthy Germans who are customers of
the Zurich branch of Coutts, the private banking arm of
Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland best known as banker to
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the Financial Times Deutschland said
in its online edition on Saturday, citing inside information.
It can be assumed that these customers avoided paying large
amounts of tax, the paper said.
Investigators said the clients whose data was stored on the
CD had fortunes in the double and triple-digit million area,
according to a separate article on Der Spiegel's website, which
also said North Rhine-Westphalia had examined 10 percent of the
data on the first CD before buying it.
"We are aware of the continued media speculation regarding a
potential breach of client data secrecy at Coutts," a
spokeswoman for Coutts said.
"Following thorough investigation, we have no evidence to
suggest any such breach has taken place," she added.
The state finance ministry neither confirmed nor denied that
it had purchased the CD.
"We have no indication that this is correct," said Mario
Tuor, spokesman for the Swiss governmental unit tasked with
negotiating the tax dispute.
The origin of the CD was not clear but in 2010 several
German states including North Rhine-Westphalia said they had
bought CDs containing Swiss banking data from whistleblowers to
help identify German tax evaders. This led thousands of Germans
to declare their financial holdings to avoid risking jail
sentences.
North Rhine-Westphalia paid 3.5 million euros for the CD,
according to the FTD, in a move which threatens to further sour
already strained relations between the two countries on tax
issues.
The west German state is considering buying another two CDs
containing tax data, Der Spiegel said, without citing sources or
giving futher details. North Rhine-Westphalia's finance ministry
was not immediately available to comment on this report.
Germany reached an agreement with Switzerland last September
to levy taxes on German assets in Swiss bank accounts that is
due to come into effect next year pending German parliament
approval. As part of the deal Germany will no longer be allowed
to buy CDs containing tax data.
"We cannot agree to the planned tax agreement with
Switzerland as it stands and without the approval of states
ruled by the Social Democrats and Greens, it cannot come into
effect," said Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of the
North Rhine-Westphalia, which is run by Social Democrats.
"It is therefore only logical that we don't need to act as
if the agreement already applied," he told Reuters.
German tax authorities raided Credit Suisse
clients and French officials searched the homes of UBS
employees this week, deepening the crackdown on foreigners
hiding money in Swiss offshore accounts to dodge taxes.
Walter-Borjans said the raids showed it was necessary to
obtain information by purchasing CDs in order to uncover tax
evasion.