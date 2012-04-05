BERLIN, April 5 Germany and Switzerland signed
an amendment to their deal on taxing secret offshore accounts on
Thursday, toughening terms for tax dodgers after the main German
opposition party blocked the original accord, saying it was too
lenient.
The amendment makes it more likely the deal will get the
backing from opposition-ruled states and be approved by the
German parliament, ending years of tortuous negotiations and
netting the country billions of euros.
The German finance ministry said Germany and Switzerland had
agreed to raise the retroactive levy on German funds stashed
away in Swiss bank accounts to a rate between 21 and 41 percent,
from a previously agreed range of 19 to 34 percent.
They also agreed a one-off tax of 50 percent for those who
inherit Swiss bank accounts and do not want to declare them, the
finance ministry said.
Under the revised deal, German officials will be allowed to
put in up to 1300 requests with their Swiss counterparts to
investigate cases of fiscal evasion, versus a previously agreed
999.
Germans will have to alert the Swiss authorities when they
move their money out of Swiss bank accounts from Jan. 1 2013,
versus a previously agreed May 31, in order to prevent an exodus
into other offshore accounts.
Germany re-opened negotiations with Switzerland over the
deal, which it signed last September, after the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) said they would block it in the Bundesrat
upper house of parliament, where Chancellor Angela Merkel's
government no longer has a majority.
The legislation will likely now be put to Merkel's cabinet
in May but will only face a vote in the Bundesrat after the
summer, once two regional elections which the SPD hopes to win
have taken place.
Some SPD states could drop their opposition after those
elections, particularly as big states such as North
Rhine-Westphalia stand to gain much-needed tax revenues, in some
cases more than a billion euros.
Germans hold an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs in Swiss
accounts.
